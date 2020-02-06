Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AAM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.53). 61,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564. Artemis Vct has a 12-month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

Artemis Vct Company Profile

Artemis VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in making investments in the companies whose shares are traded on AIM, ISDX, and unquoted companies. It typically invests in the industrial, technology, health care, consumer services, financials, consumer goods, utilities, and oil & gas sector.

