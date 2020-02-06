Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) Declares Dividend of GBX 5

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:AAM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 40 ($0.53). 61,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564. Artemis Vct has a 12-month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.
Artemis Vct Company Profile
