Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 619,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 193.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.