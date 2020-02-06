AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $49.73 on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

