Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 74.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,019. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,421 shares of company stock worth $3,452,493. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

