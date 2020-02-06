Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 74.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,019. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Atkore International Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.
About Atkore International Group
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
