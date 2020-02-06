AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

