AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

