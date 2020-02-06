Augur (REP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.45 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Augur has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $175.00 million and $23.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $15.91 or 0.00163028 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Cobinhood, ABCC and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LATOKEN, Crex24, Cryptopia, BitBay, GOPAX, Liqui, AirSwap, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Bitsane, Cobinhood, DragonEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Kraken, Binance, Gate.io, Zebpay, Mercatox, IDEX, Koinex, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Upbit, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

