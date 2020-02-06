Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Autins Group PLC (LON:AUTG) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.95 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 11,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

About Autins Group (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; and various processes, which includes manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing.

