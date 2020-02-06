Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$17.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

