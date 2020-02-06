Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 171,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5,770.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $202.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $207.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

