Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.10. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 2,267,001 shares traded.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.46% and a negative return on equity of 608.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Also, CEO Greg J. Divis acquired 19,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $494,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

