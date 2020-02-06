AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 9.62-10.02 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.62-10.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,601. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

