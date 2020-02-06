Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.21 EPS and its Q1 guidance to Approx $0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,672. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $818.63 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 21,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $488,141.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

