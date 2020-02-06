Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.21 EPS and its Q1 guidance to Approx $0.21 EPS.
NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,672. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $818.63 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
