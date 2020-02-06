AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,985 shares during the period. AxoGen accounts for approximately 4.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 208,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 184,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AxoGen by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 135,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 28,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,807. AxoGen, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $532.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.33.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.