Balu Balakrishnan Sells 4,334 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $438,514.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $618,532.22.

On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59.

POWI stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,756. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,028.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 127,137 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 119,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

