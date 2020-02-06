Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

