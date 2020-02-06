Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

BSMX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 995,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 563,297 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

