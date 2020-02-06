Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts have commented on BSMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
BSMX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 995,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De
Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.
