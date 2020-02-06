Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

TTWO stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

