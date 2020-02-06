Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.
Shares of OZK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 42,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,529. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
