Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of OZK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 42,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,529. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.