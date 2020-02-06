Barclays Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $35.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 5,616,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

