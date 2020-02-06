Barratt Developments Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 9.80 (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share by the real estate development company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BDEV traded up GBX 18.40 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 839.40 ($11.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 773.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 678.89. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target (up previously from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 780.42 ($10.27).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

