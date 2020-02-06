Barrington Research Weighs in on Cimpress NV’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMPR. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $116.72. 1,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $1,637,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cimpress by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.