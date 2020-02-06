Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 32,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAX opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

