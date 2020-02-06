Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.78

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $94.05, with a volume of 51943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.31.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after purchasing an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
