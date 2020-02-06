Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.78

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $94.05, with a volume of 51943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,770,000 after purchasing an additional 534,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

