Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.64

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.64 and traded as high as $77.28. Bayer shares last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 3,220,661 shares.

BAYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.73.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

