BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.