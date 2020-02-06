Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $5.60 and $50.98. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $42,876.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,968,390 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

