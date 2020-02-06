Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Down 17.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s stock price dropped 17.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 3,511,667 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,222,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

BLCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 280.67% and a negative net margin of 4,768.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 417,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 56,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,494 shares during the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

