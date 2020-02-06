Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $47,522.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,525,808 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

