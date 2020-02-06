BidaskClub Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Sell

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLFS. Stephens started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,534.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,027. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.