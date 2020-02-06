BidaskClub Downgrades IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) to Hold

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PI. TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 218,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 2.41. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,315 over the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IMPINJ by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IMPINJ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

