BidaskClub Downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Buy

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.15.

NXPI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.34. 2,064,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

