BidaskClub Downgrades Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) to Sell

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.39. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,289.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,397,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,729. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 812,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Opko Health by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in Opko Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opko Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

