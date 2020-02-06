BidaskClub Downgrades PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

PAYS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 782,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,627. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $401.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 0.66.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

