BidaskClub Downgrades PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) to Strong Sell

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of PDLB stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.46. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

