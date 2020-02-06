BidaskClub Downgrades PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) to Strong Sell

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of PDLB stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.46. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile
PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
