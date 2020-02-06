BidaskClub Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARLP. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

ARLP stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,120. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

