BidaskClub Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.00.

IAC opened at $238.53 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

