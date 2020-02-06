BidaskClub Lowers Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Sell

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 161,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 21.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball International by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball International by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimball International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimball International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.