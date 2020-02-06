BidaskClub Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82. Banner has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banner by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Banner by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

