BidaskClub Upgrades Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) to “Sell”

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 56,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $387.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

