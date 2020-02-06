BidaskClub Upgrades Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) to “Sell”

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 56,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,595. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $387.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.93.
Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile
Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
