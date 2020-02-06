Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.81. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 5,109 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

