Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.81. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 5,109 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.
