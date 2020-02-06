Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Down 3.4%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $362.59 and last traded at $362.59, approximately 96 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

