BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BIO-TECHNE has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

TECH stock opened at $206.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.92. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $178.28 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

