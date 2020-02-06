Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock to $317.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 156,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,511,040 shares.The stock last traded at $338.04 and had previously closed at $332.87.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.69.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 100.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 127,895 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

