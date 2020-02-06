BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 15.2%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $19.98, approximately 640,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 368,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 211,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
