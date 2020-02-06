BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Up 15.2%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $19.98, approximately 640,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 368,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $310.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 211,169 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.