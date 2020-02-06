Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.24 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 136.8% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $1,261.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $11.63 or 0.00119693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006452 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

