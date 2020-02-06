Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $560,283.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $560,283.00 and approximately $9,036.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045160 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00065451 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000738 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,685.41 or 1.00389845 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 214,881,719 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

