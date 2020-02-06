Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $124.71 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $124.71 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00006829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC and OKEx. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004295 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006435 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Crex24, Exrates, YoBit, Bithumb, BigONE, Binance, CoinBene, Indodax, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

