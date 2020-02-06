BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, BitTube has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $8,051.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00801220 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 235,014,688 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

