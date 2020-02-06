bitUSD (BITUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, bitUSD has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $811.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00008954 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.65 or 0.03159207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00199977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00133840 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,295,590 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

